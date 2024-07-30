- Building of the Peace Bridge - Rehabilitation planned

On the Peace Bridge over the Spree in eastern Saxony's Bautzen, weather damage needs urgent repair more than 20 years after its reconstruction. Cracks of varying types and sizes have been detected in recent years, as a city spokesperson stated. The bridge's body is planned for renovation, but there's no resolution or concrete funds yet. It may happen by the end of 2025, but realistically, not until 2026.

A full closure during construction is not planned, with only temporary closures of a week or two expected. The estimated cost is in the mid-seven-figure range - between three to six million euros.

The Peace Bridge, along with the well-known Reichenturm and Lauenturm, is one of Bautzen's iconic landmarks and a crucial transportation axis. Built in 1949 to replace the 1909 Kronzprinzen Bridge destroyed in World War II, the historic granite viaduct is 181 meters long and spans the narrow river valley at a height of 24 meters. It was comprehensively renovated and modernized in a historically sensitive manner in the 1990s.

