Frankfurt am Main - Building evacuated after attempted ATM blast

Previously unknown perpetrators attempted to blow up an ATM in Frankfurt-Niederursel on Wednesday evening. So far, the perpetrators have not succeeded in breaking into the ATM, according to a police spokesperson on Thursday morning. However, a lot of damage was caused.

The building in which the machine is located was evacuated for the time being. Seven people had to leave the building until it could be determined whether the building was in danger of collapsing - it was also being checked that there were no unexploded explosives left at the scene, according to the statement. Experts are still working on this. The search for the perpetrators has so far been unsuccessful, according to reports.

Source: www.stern.de