Böblingen - Building complex evacuated due to ventilation not being switched on

A residential and commercial building in Weil der Stadt ( Böblingen district) has been evacuated, presumably due to a ventilation system not working. As the police announced on Saturday, four people were slightly injured on Friday afternoon and a total of 71 people had to leave the complex.

According to the information, the emergency services initially assumed that there was a gas leak because an emergency call reported that several employees of a store were complaining of headaches and nausea. The smell of gas was also reported. The emergency services then measured an increased concentration of carbon dioxide in the affected store. According to the police, initial findings indicated that the increased levels were due to the ventilation system not being in operation. When this was switched on, the levels dropped again.

According to the information provided, the emergency services treated four female employees aged between 18 and 40 on site. However, they did not have to go to hospital. The building complex, which houses several stores, pubs, offices and apartments, was closed for around three hours, according to the police.

