"The NFL announced that Miller will be permitted to rejoin the Bills' squad on October 28, following their Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. This information was shared in a publication issued by Buffalo, as per the league's statement.

The NFL remained silent on the reasons behind Miller's suspension, but it's linked to a reported domestic dispute in Texas in 2023. CNN has reached out to the NFL for further clarification.

Similarly, CNN contacted Miller's representative and the Bills for their perspectives on the matter.

As per an arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas Police Department from 2022, Miller was accused of physically abusing his pregnant partner. She allegedly described an instance where Miller demanded her to leave their shared apartment in Dallas following a verbal argument.

The affidavit continues, stating that as the woman gathered her belongings, Miller approached her and began physically pushing and shoving her, all while urging her to depart. Additionally, she claimed that Miller twice applied pressure to her neck with his hand, although she was still able to breathe. Miller then reportedly left the apartment after the woman indicated her intent to contact the police. The police report mentions that an officer noted minor wounds on the woman's left hand along with neck bruising, consistent with applied pressure to the neck. Bruises were later found on her abdomen and left arm as well.

At the time, the alleged incident occurred in 2023 during the Bills' bye week, while Miller was in his home state. He subsequently surrendered to the Glenn Heights Police Department and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Miller had denounced the accusations of domestic violence against him, stating they were 'completely false' and 'exaggerated and misconstrued'.

In late 2023, CNN affiliate WFAA reportedly contacted Miller's girlfriend via text, and she supposedly affirmed that 'things were misrepresented heavily'. She labeled the incident as 'a misunderstanding' and 'a heated verbal altercation'.

No charges were filed against Miller, and he expressed his desire to 'put this behind him and concentrate solely on football' in July 2023, as per AP.

Since his arrest, Miller has maintained his position with the Bills, participating in all four games this season. The two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's top pass rushers of the past decade, signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in 2022."

After Miller's rejoining the Bills' squad, fans are eager to see how his return will impact the team's performance in their upcoming sports matches. Despite the controversy surrounding his suspension, Miller remains committed to focusing on his sport and improving his performance on the field.

Read also: