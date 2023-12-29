Bundesliga - Buchwald, Müller and Hildebrand become VfB brand ambassadors

Former professional footballers Guido Buchwald, Hansi Müller and Timo Hildebrand are to become brand ambassadors for their former club VfB Stuttgart. In future, the trio will not only take on representation and sponsorship appointments for the Bundesliga club, but will also "stand up for important social issues such as sustainability and integration", according to a statement on Thursday.

As "figureheads" of the club, former national team players Buchwald, Müller and Hildebrand "stand for huge successes and the proud tradition of our VfB Stuttgart", said Chief Marketing Officer Rouven Kasper. Müller became European champion in 1980, Buchwald became world champion ten years later. Hildebrand finished third in the 2006 World Cup with the German national team.

Press release VfB Stuttgart

Source: www.stern.de