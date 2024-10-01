BTS member Suga gets penalized for operating a scooter under the influence of alcohol

Suga, being a part of the renowned South Korean boy band BTS, was hit with a fine of 15 million won (around $11,400) due to driving under the influence (DUI) charges, as per the declaration made by the Seoul Western District Court on September 27.

In August, it was discovered that Suga had traveled approximately 500 meters (approximately 1,600 feet) on an electric scooter following alcohol consumption. Despite not causing any harm or damage to others, it's unlawful to operate a scooter under the influence of alcohol in South Korea.

His remorseful apology followed shortly after the incident, being posted on the online fan community platform Weverse.

"Last night, I consumed alcohol during dinner and returned home on an electric scooter. I had erroneously presumed the distance to be brief and was unaware of the rule prohibiting electric scooter usage while intoxicated, thereby infringing upon the Road Traffic Act," the statement read.

"I took a tumble while parking the electric scooter near the entrance of my house, and upon a nearby officer's alcohol level measurement, I was penalized and my license was suspended," the 31-year-old artist further elaborated.

A permit is essential for operating an electric scooter in South Korea.

Criticism ensued online as a result of the incident, with some accusing Suga of negligence.

"I invested my trust in him and waited for his return, only to be met with an apology statement. I can't defend this. I'm really let down," one user wrote on X.

"Although it may appear trivial from your countries' perspectives, it's a significant incident in Korea," another user explained on X.

"I believe it's inappropriate for him to behave this way as an idol representing South Korea. I'm really let down."

However, others came to the singer's defense.

"Keep in mind that this does not define him as a bad person, but as a human with flaws. There are no flawless individuals in this world," wrote one supporter.

"You are adored by millions of people from across the globe. I hope you feel the love and support and let this incident fade away as a mistake, moving forward."

Following the incident, the BTS member has expressed his interest in participating in alcohol education programs to promote awareness about the consequences of DUI.

