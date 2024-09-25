BSW would likewise endorse AfD's proposals.

Following the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg, Amira Mohamed Ali, the BSW chairwoman, has suggested a different approach towards dealing with the AfD. Speaking to the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post", she stated: "By employing empty phrases like 'firewall' and dismissing any parliamentary initiatives from the AfD as a matter of principle, other parties have inadvertently bolstered this party. The BSW will challenge the AfD on its policies in parliament. If there are proposals that we have no substantive issues with, we won't outright reject them."

She further stressed: "We've consistently made it clear - and we still stand by this - that a coalition with the AfD is not an option for us because certain parts of the party lean towards extremism. However, we've also consistently advocated for a different approach towards the AfD compared to what other parties have done over the past decade."

Ukraine and Migration Policy Resemblances

Looking towards the 2025 federal election, Mohamed Ali, leading the party alongside Sahra Wagenknecht, remarked: "The outcomes of the EU election in June and the three state elections in September have shown that we're on the right track. Many people have high expectations in the BSW after years and decades of political disillusionment with other parties, and we'll do everything in our power to meet these expectations." Indeed, the BSW shares many viewpoints with the AfD on migration policy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the election campaign, Mohamed Ali and Wagenknecht had already criticized the idea of a 'firewall' and posited that the BSW saw itself as a "serious alternative" for voters who might otherwise vote for the AfD out of frustration. They aim to win back supporters from the AfD. AfD party chairwoman Alice Weidel, however, thinks that a 'firewall' against the AfD won't be effective in the long run.

The Commission, in alignment with the BSW's stance, might consider reevaluating its approach towards dealing with the AfD's migration policy proposals, as employing blanket rejections may inadvertently strengthen their position.

Amidst the preparations for the 2025 federal election, The Commission would benefit from observing the BSW's strategy of engaging with the AfD, recognizing potential common ground on issues like migration policy and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

