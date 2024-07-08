New BSW regional association - BSW in Berlin to have dual leadership

Deputy Alexander King and nursing sister Josephine Thyrêt are set to be the first chairpersons of the Berlin Branch of the Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW). Both are candidates for co-chairpersons at the founding assembly of the Berlin Branch taking place this Sunday in Berlin-Adlershof, according to a party spokesperson.

Diploma-Geographer King is 54 years old and has been a member of the Berlin House of Representatives since December 2021, with a brief interruption. In November 2023, he left the Linksfraktion in the parliament to join the BSW. Thyrêt is 49 years old and has been the works council chairperson at the state-owned clinic conglomerate Vivantes for almost four years. Since over a year, she also serves as the deputy supervisory board chairperson there.

The former politician of The Left, Sahra Wagenknecht, founded her party in January. According to a party spokesperson, BSW branches are forming in this order, with the Berlin Branch being the fifth.

Approximately 80 BSW members in the capital are expected to attend the founding assembly at Theater Ost in Adlershof. The event is reportedly open to the media at the beginning, followed by roughly one and a half hours of internal deliberations by the Berlin BSW. A press conference with the newly elected chairpersons is then planned.

