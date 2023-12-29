City cleaning - BSR with around 500 employees on duty on New Year's Day

Around 500 employees of the Berlin city cleaning service (BSR) will be on duty on New Year's Day to clean up the capital after New Year's Eve. Around 180 vehicles such as sweepers and collection trucks will be on standby for the special operation, as BSR announced on Friday.

The clean-up work is mainly planned for busy areas of the city, including the area around the New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate and on the New Year's running track on Unter den Linden. Other focal points are Kurfürstendamm, Schönhauser Allee and Hermannplatz. On January 2, the rest of the city will then be cleared of New Year's Eve waste as part of the regular city cleaning service.

According to BSR, it collected around 520 cubic meters of waste on New Year's Day 2023. In particular, firework batteries, firecracker and rocket remnants as well as bottles, cups and disposable packaging were removed.

BSR is expecting a lot of New Year's Eve waste again this year - and a lot of firework batteries. However, these are too large for the suction chutes of the sweepers and therefore have to be collected by hand. "If you want to make the BSR employees' work a little easier, you should therefore dispose of burnt-out firework batteries separately yourself," said BSR in a statement. Empty bottles should also not be left on the streets due to the risk of injury.

