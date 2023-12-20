Weather - BSH warns of storm surges in the North Sea, Elbe and Weser

There is a risk of storm surges in the north and northwest of Germany from this Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of gale-force winds from low pressure system "Zoltan" for Thursday and Friday. Hurricane-force gusts are also possible on the coasts, especially on Thursday. The water levels on the Elbe and Weser could reach the storm surge mark of 1.5 meters above mean high tide as early as Thursday evening, according to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg.

According to a BSH spokeswoman, the Weser and Elbe areas will be the main focus. But people on the North Sea coast will also have to prepare for high water, according to the BSH. Some ferry trips to the East Frisian island of Wangerooge and to the Halligen islands in Schleswig-Holstein will be canceled in the coming days.

Following a drop in water levels during the night, the BSH expects the water levels to rise again on Friday. It was initially unclear whether the mark of a severe storm surge of 2.5 meters above mean high tide would be reached.

Source: www.stern.de