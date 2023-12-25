Storm - BSH again warns of storm surges on the Elbe and North Sea

After the more severe storm surge on Friday, the storm surge mark is expected to be reached again in Hamburg and parts of Schleswig-Holstein on Christmas Day. According to the forecast, the Elbe is expected to reach the storm surge threshold of 1.5 meters above mean high water (MHW) in Hamburg on Monday afternoon, as announced by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on Sunday evening. Such values could then also be measured at the Elbe gauges in Glückstadt, Wedel-Schulau and Geesthacht. The BSH is also expecting high water on the North Sea coast on Monday afternoon. According to the forecast, the storm surge mark could be reached in Dagebüll and at the Eider barrage near Tönning.

An increased water level of 1 to 1.5 meters above mean sea level is expected on the Elbe as early as early Monday morning. However, according to the BSH forecast, storm surge levels are not yet expected to be reached. After that, the water levels should initially decrease.

BSH water level forecast

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de