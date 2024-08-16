- Bryan Adams is not a fan of music streaming services.

Rock singer Bryan Adams ("Summer of '69") isn't a big fan of music streaming services. "I'm not the type to sign up for subscriptions on all the streaming platforms. I only do it when I have to," the 64-year-old told the Tagesspiegel, adding, "I think I'm a bit scared of the algorithms." In general, he doesn't listen to much music in his daily life, preferring to tune in to the radio while driving and on tour.

"Usually, I find the music I like," Adams continued. For that, he often uses the video platform YouTube. In early September, a concert by the Canadian singer is planned to open the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin. Adams also enjoys success as a photographer.

Despite his reservations about music streaming services, Bryan Adams occasionally uses them to discover new music. His preferred method, however, is to rely on radio and YouTube, as he stated, "Usually, I find the mixed genres I like on YouTube."

Read also: