Brussels' airports halt all departures due to a walkout by security personnel.

 and Vladimir Milov
Due to a work stoppage by safety personnel and cleaners, all flights at Brussels Airport and adjacent Charleroi Airport have been shelved for Tuesday. Authorities from both airports declared on Monday that approximately 350 flights are impacted. These employees intend to stage a rally in Brussels on Tuesday, demanding improved salaries and working conditions.

According to a representative from Brussels Airport Zaventem, 249 departures and over a third of incoming flights have been scrapped. Charleroi Airport, predominantly served by budget airlines like Ryanair, has canceled approximately 100 flights. However, they assert that scheduled arrivals can still occur. Security firm G4S manages safety inspections at both locations.

The German labor union IG BAU anticipates over 1,000 protesters from various European countries to join the demonstrations on Tuesday. This group consists of airport personnel, as well as cleaners from EU institutions. They call for an end to the practice of only granting public contracts to the lowest bidders. This tactic leads to lower wages.

As IG BAU representative Bedra Duric mentioned, public contracts should not result in low-wage jobs. She highlighted the significance of cleaning and security staff's roles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Despite everyone understanding the importance of our jobs, we continue to be overlooked and underpaid," she concluded.

Airports like Brussels and Charleroi are facing disruptions due to the planned rally, with numerous flights being canceled. The demonstration by safety personnel and cleaners is set to take place at Brussels, impacting both airports and affecting thousands of travelers.

