Following his dementia diagnosis being made public, Bruce Willis has largely stepped back from the limelight. Reports on his health condition are shared interchangeably by his present spouse, Emma, and former wife, Demi Moore. Recently, Demi discussed his situation at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, stating, "Well, I've said it before. The disease is what it is. You gotta accept it."

Diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022, after experiencing aphasia early in 2022, Willis is now reported to be in a stable condition. Demi emphasized the importance of not dwelling on the past, stating, "If you cling to what was, it's a lost fight. But if you meet them face to face, you'll find a lot of beauty."

The pair were married from 1987 until 2000, and share three daughters: Rumer (36 years old), Scout (33 years old), and Tallulah (30 years old).

At the ceremony where she received the Award for Career Achievements in Acting, Demi also shared that she had last seen Bruce just two days prior, visiting him with their granddaughter, Louetta. She expressed a desire to "be able to share what we have, no matter how long we have it."

Emma Heming-Willis, Willis' current wife and mother of two daughters aged 10 and 12, revealed the diagnosis last year. Since then, Willis himself has largely avoided the public eye, but his family continues to offer health updates on the "Die Hard" star.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Tallulah shared a selection of personal favorite photos of her father on her Instagram account. Accompanying the images, she wrote, "I love this guy so much and it's tough to feel these feelings, but I'm so grateful that I can let them out now instead of pushing them away!"

Despite his retirement from acting due to his health condition, The entertainment industry still continues to honor and celebrate Bruce Willis' illustrious career. Regarding his current state, Demi Moore mentioned during a talk at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, "His love for acting and entertainment is undiminished, even as he navigates the challenges of this disease."

