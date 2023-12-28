People - Bruce Willis' wife on the 16th anniversary

Emma Heming Willis (45), the wife of Hollywood star Bruce Willis (68), who suffers from dementia, has shared photos together to mark their anniversary. "16 years with this special man," the British-born actress wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of her and the star hugging and kissing.

According to the industry magazine "People", the couple, who married in 2009 and have two daughters together, got together in December 2007. "My love and admiration for him only continues to grow," wrote Heming Willis. She also reported in her story that she cried on the phone to her friend on their anniversary.

In February, the family announced that the former action star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In September, Heming Willis then spoke about her husband's illness in a television interview. "It's hard for the person with the diagnosis, it's also hard for the family," she said on the "Today" show on NBC.

Source: www.stern.de