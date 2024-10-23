Bruce Springsteen grapples with contemplating mortality as he navigates his spouse's health crisis.

The Manager discussed how his perspective on life has transformed in recent years, mainly due to Scialfa's cancer diagnosis, during a panel for his documentary "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" in Los Angeles on Monday, as reported by People.

He mentioned, "You reach our age, and that's what's on your mind." Springsteen, 75, shared that he and Patti, 71, have dealt with her illness. "It becomes a part of your life, questions of mortality," he added.

Scialfa, a long-time member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band since the 1980s and his wife since 1991, has three children with him. She had remained private about her diagnosis but disclosed in "Road Diary," which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September, that she was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer in 2018.

In the film, Scialfa identified her cancer as multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that doesn't always necessitate immediate treatment, as per the Mayo Clinic. If the multiple myeloma is slow-growing and not causing symptoms, "close watching might be the first step." For those with multiple myeloma who need treatment, various options are available to help manage the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic's website.

Springsteen, who has faced his own health challenges in recent years, told ABC News in a recent interview that the reason for revealing Scialfa's diagnosis at this time was mainly due to her absence from the band for an extended period, and he believed that many weren't aware of the reason.

Springsteen expressed optimism about Scialfa's current health, stating, "She's doing good," and that they caught it early, which was crucial.

"Road Diary" will be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting Friday.

The Manager acknowledged that entertainment events like panel discussions provide a platform to discuss deeper, personal topics, such as his wife's health challenge. Despite the film's focus on his music career, "Road Diary" also shed light on Patti Scialfa's battle with multiple myeloma, highlighting the importance of entertainment in raising awareness about significant life events.

