Commemoration - Bronze steles for victims of the rampage in Trier stand

Approximately three and a half years after the lethal rampage in Trier, the central memorial site for the victims takes form. On the bustling square near the Porta Nigra, large bronze steles have been erected - in memory of the victims. "The relatives of the victims have said: 'This is the right place. We want to be in the middle of it'", said Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe (SPD). It is their wish that "people pass by, stop, notice, that people were senselessly killed here".

The works at the memorial site should be completed by the end of the week. The dedication ceremony is scheduled for December 1, the fourth anniversary of the rampage. On December 1, 2020, a rampage driver with a SUV plowed through the pedestrian zone and directly killed five people and injured dozens. In 2021, another man died from injuries sustained during the incident. At the end of February of this year, there was another death due to his injuries.

"A Place of Empathy"

The 2.80-meter-high steles, placed in a transparent kiosk-like structure, are designed for people to enter. It should be "a place where one feels empathetic towards the victims" and at the same time "a place of common sense," said artist Clas Steinmann. In the middle of the steles, there are small niches for candles or mementos.

A large plaque will be placed on a large boulder in front of the steles, said the city spokesperson. The plaque should be installed for the dedication ceremony. There are already other memorial sites in Trier since the third anniversary: In the pedestrian zone, various embedded memorial plaques remind of the victims since then.

Judgment not yet legally binding

The rampage driver was sentenced to life imprisonment in a new trial in May for multiple murder and multiple attempted murder. The Trier Regional Court also determined the aggravating circumstances of the crime and ordered the 54-year-old to be housed in a closed psychiatric clinic. The judgment is not yet legally binding.

