Bronny James notches 17 points in his standout NBA display yet, with the Lakers succumbing to the Warriors in their preseason finale.

In his initial preseason outing, James notched 7 made baskets from 17 attempts and grabbed 4 boards. He also dished out an assist, swiped 3 balls, and blocked one shot. Despite this performance, the understaffed Lakers, who chose to rest key veterans like James Sr., succumbed to a crushing 132-74 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

All-Star forward Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura were among the Lakers' absentees, as first-year coach JJ Redick entrusted the court to backup players and newbies. The Warriors, missing their star point guard Steph Curry, didn't miss a beat, as Kerr assigned playing time to his bench players.

The experience edge favored Golden State, culminating in a 18-point lead by the first quarter's end, which they never relinquished, trouncing their Western Conference rival by close to 60 points.

Prior to this encounter, James had been underperforming offensively, averaging just 1.6 points per game on 20% shooting across his first 5 preseason games, accruing more turnovers than field goals.

However, the 20-year-old hinted at potential in his most self-assured display so far. He nailed his inaugural three-pointer and leaped for a high-flying alley-oop dunk, courtesy of a lob from fellow rookie Quincy Olivari.

Post-game, James expressed his focus on defining and comprehending his role in the team, while embracing the chance to shoulder more responsibility in the starting lineup.

"If they hand me 35 minutes, I'll take it and make the most of it," he declared. "This was an ideal opportunity to exhibit my abilities for the future...it's a tremendous moment for me."

Redick emphasized the importance of the broader perspective following the game.

"Every moment serves as a stepping stone for (James) and our younger players," he outlined. "It's not just the victories that matter, the defeats are learning experiences too. There's a need for patience and optimism. I hold strong faith in the progress our young talents have shown."

"I'm not worried about his 17 points – it's not even an issue on my radar," Redick reiterated, "We're here to foster his growth into a superior basketball talent."

Olivari led the Lakers with a game-high 22 points, while Kuminga topped Golden State with 17 points. Podziemski contributed 16, with 5 other players joining the double-digit scorers in a balanced scoring display for the Warriors.

The 2024/25 NBA regular season commences on October 22, with the defending champion Boston Celtics welcoming the revamped New York Knicks for the season opener. The Lakers will also debut on October 22, hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Golden State squares off against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 24.

The first regular-season encounter between the Lakers and Warriors will be a monumental one – the west coast rivals will collide on Christmas Day in a prime-time matchup.

