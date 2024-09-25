Skip to content
Brompton, renowned folding bicycle specialist, embarks on a fresh journey with the introduction of G Line.

Brompton unveils an substantially upgraded and more extensive variant of its iconic foldable bike, titled the G Line.
Brompton unveils an substantially upgraded and more extensive variant of its iconic foldable bike, titled the G Line.

Brompton, renowned folding bicycle specialist, embarks on a fresh journey with the introduction of G Line.

Brompton, known for their folding bikes, introduced a new model that exceeded expectations with enhanced riding characteristics. However, this improved version comes at a higher price tag.

Brompton was vague about the specifics, but they shipped a test bike to our office prior to the official release. The model was rumored to be called "G Line," hinting at a fresh drivetrain or equipment variant of the iconic folding bike, which has been constructed with small 16-inch wheels for over four decades. After all, a Brompton is a Brompton.

When the package arrived, the delivery person unexpectedly requested assistance due to the bulky and heavy box. Brompton had indeed launched a new chapter with the G Line, marked by a significant shift after a long hiatus.

The G Line was the first Brompton to boast almost impressive 20-inch wheels. As a result, the frame had expanded in size across the board, yet it preserved the Brompton's essence. The frame could still be folded in the middle, the rear wheel could still be folded forward, and the handlebar could still be folded down, as seen in our test bike, in the attention-grabbing "Adventure Orange" color.

Although the G Line was larger when folded compared to the classic Brompton, it was expected to establish a new record among compact 20-inch bikes in terms of portability. Like a Brompton, the G Line could be folded into a compact, travel-friendly package with a few straightforward steps. The official folded dimensions were 69 x 73 x 40 cm. In contrast, the classic 16-inch model measured 57 x 59 x 27 cm. However, the G Line's minimum weight of 14 kg might not make it desirable for long carries at a train station, so small, practical wheels were included to make it more manageable, similar to a trolley.

To securely park your Brompton G Line bike, simply push the rear wheel forward using just one hand.

The larger wheels, outfitted with sizeable tires, were more crucial. Perhaps that's why the new model series was christened "G." Additionally, noteworthy features included the newly engineered, refined folding joint hinges on the frame, the pioneering disc brakes on a Brompton, and the 8-speed Alfine internal hub gear from Shimano. All these innovations fit seamlessly into the slimmer, yet overall larger, Brompton profile.

Enhanced Riding Experience

The Brompton G Line's standout feature is the Alfine hub gear, offering a smooth 8-speed shift.

The improved riding experience came in various ways. Larger wheels provided increased stability. The classic Brompton could only be ridden with both hands on the handlebar, but the G Line had no such problem. The wide tires also promised better grip in numerous situations and handled irregularities better with moderate air pressure thanks to their tubeless design.

Another remarkable feature was the hydraulic disc brakes, which offered finer control than routine rim brakes and could exert more force when necessary. However, we were also taken aback during a steeper downhill stretch by how powerful the brakes were. While helping to prevent accidents, the increased risk of overbraking was a concern.

Upon demand, the latest disc brakes provide robust grasp.

The user-friendly derailleur gear system, offering eight speeds, was a standout. Individuals familiar with the classic Brompton with a three-speed Sturmey-Archer internal hub would find the Alfine solution a noticeable upgrade. The G Line was also available with an electric drive. The pedelec variant, equipped with a rear hub motor, a four-speed derailleur, and a 345 Wh battery, offered a range of 30 to 60 kilometers.

We were particularly impressed by the G Line's improved component quality and ergonomics, including a wide handlebar, ergonomic grips, a specially designed Brompton saddle, and wide platform pedals.

The G-Line from Brompton underwent a seat stay clamp revision.

For the first time, Brompton offered three frame sizes: S, M, and L. We tested the medium-sized model, recommended for riders between 1.68 and 1.83 meters. This fit well in our case and should also be suitable for extended tours.

However, the significant upgrade with the Brompton came at a premium price. The base model started at 2850 euros. Additional extras like luggage carriers, lights, and mudguards could increase the price to over 3000 euros. The electric model, priced around 3500 euros, represented a reasonable premium for the integrated motor. The German market launch was scheduled for early October.

Despite the larger size, the G Line can still be folded into a compact package, similar to the classic Brompton, making it travel-friendly.The new Brompton G Line is equipped with almost impressive 20-inch wheels, providing a significantly enhanced riding experience due to increased stability and better grip.

