Storm - Brockenbahn not running: Gale-force winds on the Brocken

The Harz narrow-gauge railroads have suspended train services to the Brocken due to the stormy weather. On Thursday, traffic between Schierke and the Brocken summit will be suspended, according to an HSB spokesperson. Trains on the rest of the route network are scheduled to run as planned.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued an official storm warning of gale-force winds for the Brocken. According to the DWD, there is a risk of gale-force winds of level 3 out of 4 from 3.00 a.m. on Thursday until 6.00 a.m. on Saturday. Trees could be uprooted and branches or objects could fall. Staying outdoors should be avoided if possible.

Source: www.stern.de