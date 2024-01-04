People - Britney Spears: "Will never return to the music industry"

Pop icon Britney Spears says she has no interest in a comeback. "I will never return to the music industry! When I write, I write for fun or for other people," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram. She has written over 20 songs in the past two years, the singer continued. "I'm a ghostwriter and I really enjoy it." In the post, she also dismissed rumors of a new album as "garbage".

Her last album of original songs was released in 2016, titled "Glory". Last July, she released the song "Mind Your Business" with rapper will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas. In October 2023, she wrote on Instagram that she had written a new song. Spears ("Baby One More Time", "Oops!... I Did It Again", "Toxic") is one of the most successful female artists in music history.

Source: www.stern.de