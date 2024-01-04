Britney Spears says no to comeback

If Britney Spears' fans were hoping that she could return soon with new music, they are now disappointed. The 42-year-old makes it clear that there will be no comeback for her. She only makes music for fun.

Britney Spears clears up the many rumors about a possible music comeback on Instagram. In a new post, the singer clarifies that most of the latest news is "garbage". It is claimed that she is currently contacting people again and again "to make a new album". But this is obviously not the case.

"I'm never going back into the music industry! When I write, I write for fun, or I write for other people!" explains the 42-year-old. She has written 20 songs for other people in the past two years. She is a ghostwriter, which she "honestly enjoys".

Rumors of a new album emerged after Britney Spears announced a new song called "Hate You To Like Me" on social media at the end of October 2023. However, she did not reveal when it would be released. It would be her first new solo song since the release of her last studio album seven years ago.

"Glory" was the ninth studio album of her career in 2016 and contained the singles "Make Me" and "Slumber Party". Since then, the singer has made little musical noise.

Focus on collaborations

In 2023, Spears released the song "Mind Your Business" with rapper will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas. The joint song "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John was released in 2022. Spears has also announced a second part of her memoirs for 2024. The first part of "The Woman In Me" was published at the end of October 2023 and caused quite a stir.

Otherwise, Spears mainly made headlines again last year with her private life. In particular, the separation from her husband Sam Asghari after a year of marriage caused a stir. And numerous disturbing dance videos on Instagram often left her fans worried and perplexed.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de