Nobility - British royals attend Christmas service

The British royals have traditionally attended a church service together at Christmas. King Charles III (75) and his wife Queen Camilla (76) appeared at Sandringham in eastern England on Monday afternoon. They were accompanied by family members - including heir to the throne Prince William (41) and his wife Princess Kate (41) as well as their children Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5).

The royal family came together on Christmas Day, December 25, at their country estate in Sandringham. According to the PA news agency, the family were greeted by hundreds of people on their way to St. Mary Magdalene Church - some had been waiting since the morning to see the royals.

Charles' brother Prince Andrew, who rarely appears in public due to his involvement in a sexual abuse scandal, was also present. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was also there for the first time in years, PA reported. As expected, Charles' son Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan, who have retired from the royal family and live in the USA, were not there. Harry's relationship with the other royals is considered to be shattered.

Source: www.stern.de