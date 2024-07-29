Skip to content
British finance minister: Ex-government has "covered" a $22 billion financial hole

In the UK's public finances, according to new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, there's a shortfall of an additional £22 billion (around €26 billion). "We've inherited an overspend of £22 billion for this year," Reeves told the House of Commons. She blamed the previous Conservative government for "hiding" the budget hole.

Reeves said the government of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had "committed to one uncovered liability after another, knowing the money wasn't there." Without additional measures, she warned that this year's deficit could increase by a quarter. Reeves promised to "reduce the pressure on public finances."

The Conservatives rejected Reeves' accusations. Their former chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, called it a "shameless attempt to pave the way for tax hikes." The new UK government is set to present its first budget plan at the end of October, which is expected to include increases in some taxes and cuts to infrastructure projects. During the campaign, Labour had promised not to raise taxes for workers.

The Commission may need to scrutinize the UK's new budget plan presented by the current government, given Reeves' statements about committing to uncovered liabilities and potential tax increases. The Commission could also examine the previous Conservative government's handling of public finances, as accused by Reeves for hiding the budget hole.

