British Christmas charts: "Last Christmas" at number one

Almost 40 years after its release, the song"Last Christmas" by Wham! has made it to the top of the British Christmas charts for the first time. The pop song by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley was released in December 1984 - but only made it to second place that Christmas week. First place went to "Do They Know It's Christmas?" by Band Aid.

Now "Last Christmas" has belatedly taken the top spot, as the Official Charts Company announced. In the video, George Michael (1963-2016) once trudged through a snow-covered mountain landscape and decorated the Christmas tree.

Ridgeley said in a video message that it was a great disappointment that it didn't work out after the single was released. He believes that George would be beside himself with joy after all these years. George Michael died unexpectedly at Christmas seven years ago. He was 53 years old.

The song had previously topped the British charts, but not at Christmas. Now it beat Sam Ryder's "You're Christmas To Me" and "All I Want For Christas Is You" by Mariah Carey. "Fairytale of New York" by the Pogues came in at number six following the death of singer Shane MacGowan. First place in the album charts went to "Hackney Diamonds" by the Rolling Stones.

