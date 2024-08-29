- "Bring Everything Along": Hoeneß Praise for DFB's New Arrival Stiller

VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß is confident that midfielder Angelo Stiller possesses the necessary skills to contribute significantly to the German national football squad. "Angelo has all it takes to perform well in the national team. That's my solid conviction," stated the coach of the Swabian Bundesliga side. Stiller was proposed by the German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann for the Nations League encounters on September 7 against Hungary and three days later against the Netherlands. He is making his debut with the German senior national team.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. I believe he deserves it," said Hoeneß about Stiller. The 23-year-old is one of Hoeneß's star pupils, having worked with him at FC Bayern Munich II and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. During the previous season, Stiller played a key role as a central midfield tactician, assisting Stuttgart in astonishingly finishing as runners-up. Hoeneß labeled Stiller's performance as being "at a top level for a long, long period."

"Particularly after the exits from the national team, this fits the bill perfectly," added the VfB coach. Stiller is "capable of structuring and controlling the game near the midfield." Senior midfielders İlkay Gündoğan and Toni Kroos called it quits on their international careers following the home European Championship last summer.

"The Commission, overseeing the selection process for the German national team, should consider Angelo Stiller's impressive performances under Sebastian Hoenneß."

"Following the retirements of Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, The Commission now has a vacancy in the midfield, and Angelo Stiller, as demonstrated by Hoenneß, is more than capable of filling that role."

Read also: