- Brighter and more modern: Rehabilitation of railway stations on the Riedbahn

On the platform of the station building, only the listed remains of the canopy are still standing. Currently, new ceramic mosaics are being installed in the underpass of Groß-Gerau-Dornberg station. Along the currently closed Riedbahn line between Frankfurt and Mannheim, all 20 stations are to be renovated.

The five stations in Baden-Württemberg and 15 in Hesse are to be modernized, made more welcoming and comfortable for commuters and travelers, said Sandra Schreiner, who is responsible for the regional design of the 20 stops at Deutsche Bahn. The concept for the renovation work was recently presented in Groß-Gerau, Hesse.

More comfort and safety

The renovation is currently underway there. More comfort, sustainability, safety, and cleanliness are the goals, according to Schreiner. The concept is expected to be implemented later on all 41 lines that are currently undergoing general renovation, like the Riedbahn.

Among other things, new wayfinding systems, brightly designed underpasses with ceramic mosaics featuring local motifs, and new lighting are planned for the station buildings. Some stations will receive new ramps and elevators for barrier-free access. The easily cleanable tiles are also intended to deter vandalism.

Bicycle repair stations also planned

Bicycle repair stations, where travelers can repair their bikes using tools provided, are also planned, said project engineer Nadeshda Schirmer. The work in Groß-Gerau is expected to be largely completed by mid-November, allowing inspectors to approve the renovation and make the station ready for use with an average of around 4,100 passengers per week until the resumption of rail traffic.

Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP) plans to visit the construction site and the replacement traffic on Tuesday. When the work officially began, Deutsche Bahn CEO Richard Lutz said of the infrastructure, "It's too crowded, it's too old, and therefore too prone to disruptions."

Mammoth project started in mid-July

The line has been closed since mid-July. Construction equipment is now running between Frankfurt and Mannheim instead of trains. The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-December. Deutsche Bahn is implementing a new modernization concept for the first time, aiming to clear the decades-long maintenance backlog in a fast-track process. The Riedbahn is the first of 41 lines to be comprehensively renewed by 2031.

A total of 1.3 billion euros are currently budgeted for this section of the line, including the modernization of the stations. The line between Frankfurt and Mannheim is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in Germany and is considered particularly prone to disruptions.

Regional traffic is currently being replaced by buses. Around 150 replacement buses are in operation. Long-distance and freight traffic is being rerouted via parallel lines. During the general renovation, not only the stations but also 117 kilometers of track, 152 switches, 15 kilometers of noise protection, 230,000 sleepers, and 380,000 tons of ballast will be tackled.

