Keel - Bridges over Kiel Canal to be four-lane again from Friday

A good year after the accident involving a cargo ship, the repairs to the Holtenau high bridges over the Kiel Canal are almost complete. From Friday, traffic will be able to move again in both directions on two lanes each, said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday. State Secretary for Transport Tobias von der Heide (CDU) and the head of the State Road Construction and Transport Division, Christoph Köster, want to reopen the bridges to traffic on Friday (10.00 a.m.).

Despite the Kieler Woche break, an autumn storm and a heavy onset of winter, the work has been completed to such an extent that traffic can once again flow in four lanes, the Ministry of Transport reported.

A crane being transported on a Finnish freighter collided with both high bridges in Kiel-Holtenau on November 30, 2022. The Ministry of Transport put the cost of the bridge renovation at 6 million euros - 3.5 million for the severely damaged Olympic Bridge and 2.5 million for the Prinz Heinrich Bridge. Initially, the federal government will bear the costs. Later, they will be claimed from the party responsible. The results of the investigation into the question of guilt are still pending.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de