- Bridge construction site accident results in crane collapse, causing one fatality at the valley barrier.

In an accident involving a crane at a dam, there's been a fatality reported. At least two individuals are confirmed injured, one of them critically.

As per law enforcement details, the crane tumbled onto a bridge spanning the Bleitbach Dam near Bad Lobenstein (Saale-Orla region). This area is currently undergoing construction work. The district authority reveals that a heavy vehicle smashed into the crane, leading to parts of it plunging into the water.

The Bleitbach Dam in eastern Thuringia is renowned as Germany's largest reservoir, stretching 28 kilometers in length and holding a water capacity of 215 million cubic meters. As part of the enlargement of federal highway 90 west of the "Thuringian Lake," the bridge crossing the Bleitbach reservoir is also being renovated.

Given the poor state of the structure, a new replacement is currently under construction. Traffic will continue to be diverted across the old bridge until the novel bridge is completed.

Due to the collision, the fallen crane pieces obstructed the water flow, potentially creating a temporary ['valley barrier'] in the Bleitbach Valley below the dam. The authorities are detouring heavy vehicles around the obstruction to maintain safety during the cleanup and repair process.

