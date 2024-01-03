USA - Bribe money from Qatar? Further accusations against US senator

Investigators have brought further charges in the corruption indictment against US Senator Bob Menendez. In an expanded indictment that has now been published, prosecutors accuse the Democrat of accepting bribes and luxury items in order to use his political influence not only for the government of Egypt, but also of Qatar. Among other things, this involved support for millions in investments by a fund with links to the Qatari government.

The public prosecutor's office had previously accused the senator from the state of New Jersey of influencing political decision-making processes in favor of the Egyptian government and obtaining personal benefits in return. Investigators had found around 500,000 US dollars (around 469,000 euros) in cash on his person - hidden in envelopes and in his jackets, according to the public prosecutor's office.

There was also talk of a "quantity of gold". The indictment stated, among other things, that Menendez and his wife had accepted bribes from businessmen and had worked on behalf of the Egyptian government. The allegations had already been expanded and supplemented once before.

Menendez had pleaded not guilty to the first version of the indictment, as had his wife and two business partners. Various Democratic senators nevertheless called on him to resign in light of the allegations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de