Ostalbkreis - Brewery uninvites Özdemir again: Solidarity with farmers

In solidarity with local agriculture, the head of a brewery in Aalen has withdrawn the planned visit to the family business by Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Greens). This was announced by brewery boss Albrecht Barth on Wednesday. The "Schwäbische Post" had initially reported this.

In the late summer of 2023, he was asked whether Özdemir could be given a tour of the family brewery on January 10, Barth explained. On the same day, Özdemir is due to speak at a farmers' rally in nearby Ellwangen in the morning. Afterwards, the minister wanted to visit the Löwenbräu brewery in Aalen. "We welcomed the request in principle," said Barth.

The savings plans recently agreed in Berlin by the traffic light government to abolish agricultural diesel subsidies and the motor vehicle tax exemption for tractors hit agriculture unreasonably hard, according to a press release from the Aalen-based company. "Out of solidarity with local agriculture, we have therefore decided, after careful consideration, to withdraw our invitation to visit our family brewery in Aalen." The Federal Ministry of Agriculture had noted the minister's disinvitation with regret, said Barth.

In response to the federal government's austerity plans, the German Farmers' Association has called for a week of action starting on January 8. It is to culminate in a major demonstration in Berlin on January 15. The transport industry also wants to take part.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de