Flood - Bremerhaven emergency services help in the Oldenburg district

Emergency services from Bremerhaven are helping to combat the flooding in the district of Oldenburg. 49 helpers and seven trucks loaded with sandbags and construction machinery are on their way, the fire department announced on Thursday. The Red Cross is providing a coach for the emergency services. The local branch of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is to help with securing the dykes, among other things.

The disaster control staff of the city of Oldenburg declared the so-called extraordinary event on Thursday due to the tense flood situation. As a result of this change, it is now possible to request supra-local forces, the city announced.

On Wednesday, 23 emergency services from Bremerhaven helped out in the district of Osterholz. A preliminary stage of the disaster alarm was triggered there due to the flooding. The THW Bremerhaven was active in Lilienthal with emergency generators, large pumps and clearing equipment.

