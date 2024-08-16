Bremen State Court rules on AfD's exclusion from 2023 election

The AfD state chapter and individual candidates from Bremen and Bremerhaven took the matter to court. Most recently, in December, the election review court had rejected objections to the state election. Now, the State Constitutional Court, the federal state's constitutional court, will decide. The SPD emerged victorious from the May 2023 election. Together with the Greens and the Left, it governs in Bremen.

