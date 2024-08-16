Skip to content
Bremen State Court rules on AfD's exclusion from 2023 election

On Friday at 11:00 AM, the Bremen State Court of Appeals will announce its ruling on complaints from AfD members regarding the May 2023 parliamentary election. Following this decision, it will be confirmed whether the election needs to be rerun. The AfD in Bremen was divided at the time and...

The AfD state chapter and individual candidates from Bremen and Bremerhaven took the matter to court. Most recently, in December, the election review court had rejected objections to the state election. Now, the State Constitutional Court, the federal state's constitutional court, will decide. The SPD emerged victorious from the May 2023 election. Together with the Greens and the Left, it governs in Bremen.

The State Constitutional Court in Bremen will hear the appeal from the AfD in Bremen and Bremerhaven. Despite the election victory in Bremen during May 2023, the political coalition between the SPD, Greens, and the Left continues to govern the city.

