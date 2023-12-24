Holidays - Bremen mayor Bovenschulte calls for solidarity

In his Christmas address, Bremen's mayor Andreas Bovenschulte called for solidarity, compassion and cohesion in society. "A apartment of your own, a hot meal a day, people who look after you when you need help or feel lonely - many of us don't have any of that in our lives," said the SPD politician. He was all the more pleased about the solidarity.

In his speech, the mayor recalled the wars and conflicts around the world. For many people, the hope of a peaceful Christmas was not fulfilled. Thousands of innocent people have died in Ukraine and the Middle East. These conflicts put social values to the test, he said. "I am therefore very pleased that so many people in our society are working to ensure that hatred and violence, hostility and exclusion do not stand a chance in our country."

Bovenschulte thanked the people for their commitment and dedication. "Let us continue to build on this strength and commitment in the new year! Let us always keep an eye out for the worries and needs of our fellow human beings - not just at Christmas time."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de