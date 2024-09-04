- Bremen Friedl expresses regret over the hesitancy displayed by football players

Marco Friedl, leader of Werder Bremen, expresses disappointment over the apparent lack of openness among modern football players. "Nowadays, individuals mainly talk about stuff that won't stir up trouble and guarantees them immunity from criticism," the 26-year-old Austrian shared with "Kicker" in an interview.

He elaborated, "If you do express an opinion outside of this, it snowballs into a massive issue that picks up speed rapidly - and as a player, you really have to be cautious. Sadly, that's how it goes."

Friedl demonstrates comprehension

Following Werder's 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund, Friedl and teammate Marvin Ducksch voiced criticisms about Werder's transfer strategy and expressed concerns over the lack of fresh signings. Werder Bremen's sports director Clemens Fritz subsequently reprimanded both players and requested a meeting.

Friedl then retracted his statements. "I also acknowledge that not all transfers are always possible. It's not like we, the players, have a list of demands - and Clemens is correct: We haven't lost any key players, we're still competitive. Hence, I'm also entirely content with the squad."

Friedl also criticized coach Ole Werner for not providing adequate support to the team during the latter stages of the match against BVB. However, Friedl clarified, "I unequivocally stated that as a team, we failed to come up with solutions - unfortunately, this was immediately pinned on the coach alone," he noted, adding, "But that was never my intention, and unfortunately, I didn't communicate it effectively at that moment."

