Storm - Bremen fire department: Flooding will continue for days

The Bremen fire department is preparing for a lengthy flood operation in some parts of the city. "The water in the Borgfeld district will remain for days", predicted a fire department spokesperson on Wednesday. One street lies directly on the Wümme and many houses are below the dyke line. "The water is up to the waistline there." The emergency services are evacuating the area and 54 households are without power for the time being. "The situation is tragic, but no longer very dynamic."

Properties in the Timmersloh district are also affected by the flooding. "Timmersloh is 70 percent blocked by water," said the fire department spokesperson. To get there, you have to take a very long detour. The fire department had set up a deployment point on site to be able to react quickly in case of doubt. The dyke had also been raised with sandbags at one point.

The water levels on the Wümme should only rise by a few centimetres or not at all. However, short-term changes are possible due to the interplay of water inflow and outflow.

Source: www.stern.de