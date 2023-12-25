Weather - Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also take precautions themselves and help themselves. This includes removing valuable items from cellar rooms and disconnecting technical devices from the power supply as a precaution.

Rooms should be checked regularly and pumps and buckets for scooping water should be kept ready. If there is water in the cellar, it is essential to switch off the power. If the water level rises rapidly or if it is no longer possible to rescue valuable items independently, citizens should call 112.

BSH water level forecast

Source: www.stern.de