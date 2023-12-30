Skip to content
Bremen extends ban on firecrackers due to flooding

Due to the persistent flooding and the associated reduced retreats for wild animals, Bremen is extending the ban on fireworks already issued for New Year's Eve. From 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, no fireworks may be set off anywhere in Bremen within a zone of 300...

Two young people carrying a canoe on a flooded street in Borgfeld near Bremen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Due to the persistent flooding and the associated reduced retreats for wild animals, Bremen is extending the ban on fireworks already issued for New Year's Eve. From 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, no fireworks may be set off anywhere in Bremen within a zone of 300 meters of open landscapes such as meadows, fields or moors, the Department of the Interior announced on Saturday. Previously, the ban on fireworks already applied to three districts in Bremen.

Dogs must also be kept on a lead until Friday of next week. Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) appealed to citizens to show consideration for wildlife and to seek out other areas for private fireworks displays. "For wild animals, fleeing the floods already means maximum stress. Fireworks in the immediate vicinity would panic the animals and possibly drive them into the water and thus to their deaths," the senator said in a statement.

Source: www.stern.de

