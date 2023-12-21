Storm - Bremen clears floodplains

In Bremen, flooded areas are to be evacuated on Friday morning due to the predicted storm surge. The Pauliner Marsch, the Im Suhrfelde area, the parcel area at the Hanseatenkampfbahn in Rablinghausen and parts of the Stadtwerder will be affected from 9.30 a.m. onwards, as the Hanseatic city's fire department announced on Thursday evening.

The evacuation on Friday morning will be carried out by the police. Warnings will be issued on various channels from late evening. Anyone who is able to stay with relatives or friends should leave the affected areas early as a precautionary measure, the statement continued.

