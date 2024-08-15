Skip to content
Breeding season is over: birds no longer chirp

Many garden owners miss the bird song in summer. Nature conservationists have an explanation for the silence.

After the end of breeding, the birds have stopped their morning chirping. (Archive image)
After the end of the breeding season, the birds have stopped their morning chirping. "Birdsong serves two purposes: attracting a mate and marking the breeding territory," explains Bernd Petri, bird expert at the Nature Conservation Union (NABU).

In most bird species, the young left the nest around mid-July, after which the males no longer had to defend their territory. They also stopped singing to avoid attracting predators. Additionally, the birds are currently more inclined to hide from their enemies as they are in the process of molting and thus have reduced flying ability.

The partners, the male and female birds, no longer needed to defend their breeding territory once their offspring had left. After the breeding season, the partners became less vocal and focused more on conserving energy during their molting period.

