Upper Bavaria - Break-in at crêpes stand: 55-year-old arrested

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man after a break-in at a crêpes stand at Munich Ostbahnhof. A kitchen mixer with accessories, a kettle, a charging cable and roasted almonds were among the stolen goods, police said on Wednesday. The suspect is also believed to have committed another burglary in a store on Tuesday night. Officers arrested the man at the station at midday on Tuesday. The suspect is now to be brought before an investigating judge.

At the beginning of November, the suspect is said to have stolen a so-called Deutsche Bahn motorized jack worth 2,000 euros. The police were able to link the cases via video recordings.

Source: www.stern.de