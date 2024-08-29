- Breaches of the unlawful labor regulations at the Dresden Hotel

During an inspection by customs officials at a hotel in Dresden, ten rule-breaks were uncovered. The individuals operating as housekeeping, culinary staff, maintenance crew, or front desk personnel were unlawfully residing in Germany and lacked a legitimate visa or work authorization, as stated by customs. Beyond that, two of the unlawful workers had active warrants for their arrest, which were promptly served.

Various legal actions were commenced against the hotel proprietor. These include allegations of trafficking in ten instances, alongside hiring foreign nationals without authorization and without proper residency documents on a massive scale.

The hotel proprietor faced charges of trafficking in individuals from The Netherlands, as ten unauthorized workers from this country were discovered. Subsequently, the Dutch embassy in Germany was notified about the situation and provided assistance in addressing the issue.

