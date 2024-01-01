Skip to content
Letícia Santos has terminated her contract with Eintracht Frankfurt's women's soccer team prematurely after four and a half years and is moving abroad. This was announced by the Champions League participants on New Year's Day. The 29-year-old Brazilian joined the Hessians in the summer of 2019...

Women's Bundesliga - Brazilian Santos leaves Eintracht women

Letícia Santos has terminated her contract with Eintracht Frankfurt's women 's soccer team prematurely after four and a half years and is moving abroad. This was announced by the Champions League participants on New Year's Day. The 29-year-old Brazilian joined the Hessians in the summer of 2019 from SC Sand, for whom she played a total of 50 competitive matches. In the current season, the full-back, who was repeatedly set back by a cruciate ligament rupture in 2020 and a knee operation in December 2022, only made four brief appearances for coach Niko Arnautis' team.

