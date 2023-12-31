Media reports - Brazilian club interested in Werder loan Borré

Werder Bremen attacker Rafael Borré is said to have aroused the interest of Brazilian first division club International Porto Alegre. As reported by the multimedia portal "Deichstube", the Colombian international's advisors have informed Bremen and his club Eintracht Frankfurt of this. Werder loaned Borré from Hesse in the summer. The Brazilians want to sign the attacking player in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had already written about the agreement between Borré and the Brazilian club on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. Negotiations to conclude the agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt are currently underway.

However, Bremen would have a say in the transfer due to the current conditions. A week ago, professional soccer manager Clemens Fritz told "Deichstube" that the rumors surrounding the transfer were "nonsense". On Sunday, Fritz told the portal: "We have been informed that there is interest in Rafael from a club. But we have no interest in selling him."

Werder loaned Borré out in the summer. The loan deal is set to run until the summer. So far, the attacker has fitted in well with the Hanseatic club, scoring four goals and recently improving his performances.

Source: www.stern.de