Bundesliga 2 - Braunschweig ends Endo loan - no return to Union

Former Japan international Keita Endo, on loan from Union Berlin, has left second-division soccer club Eintracht Braunschweig early. "The situation with Keita was such that both sides were hoping for a lot more from the renewed loan, and of course he himself was hoping for more playing time," said Braunschweig's sporting director Benjamin Kessel in a press release on Tuesday. "We cannot guarantee him this in the future either, which is why we have come to the decision to end the loan prematurely." Union also confirmed the move. Endo will not return to Berlin immediately, however, "as both parties are aiming for a new loan", the Köpenickers announced.

Endo had already been loaned to Eintracht by Bundesliga club Union Berlin in the 2022/2023 season, which was extended last summer until June 30, 2024. The 26-year-old midfielder only made six league appearances in the first half of the season.

