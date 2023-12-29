Flood - Braunschweig builds temporary bridge over mobile dyke

The precautionary mobile dyke in Braunschweig can now be crossed using a temporary bridge. Citizens can use it to get from the city center towards Bürgerpark, for example, as the city announced on Friday. Braunschweig has been threatened by flooding over the past few days because the Oker dam, which is full to bursting, has released a particularly large amount of water into the Oker river, which flows through the city. Although the situation remains stable at present, the inflatable dyke is to remain in place until January 2 as a precautionary measure.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de