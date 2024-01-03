Government - Brandenburg's State Secretary for Social Affairs Ranft leaves unexpectedly

Brandenburg's State Secretary for Social Affairs and Health, Michael Ranft, will be unexpectedly transferred to temporary retirement before the end of the parliamentary term. Health Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) decided to apply for the transfer in full agreement with Ranft, the ministry announced in Potsdam on Wednesday. Both had worked together in a spirit of trust until the end and there was no professional conflict, the ministry said. It is not yet clear who will succeed Ranft. The 65-year-old administrative expert would have reached retirement age in August.

"The past four years have been extremely labor-intensive and characterized by several major challenges. This has taken immense energy and demanded an enormous amount from everyone," said Nonnemacher according to the press release. Ranft said: "Now it's time for a change." The decision had matured over a long period of time.

Born in Bremen, he had been State Secretary and responsible for Social Affairs, Health and Integration since 2019. His role as head of Brandenburg's coronavirus crisis team was extremely time-consuming.

Brandenburg's Transport Minister Guido Beermann (CDU) resigned from his position early in November to pursue a new professional challenge.

