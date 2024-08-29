- Brandenburg's AfD department expresses concerns over the cyber breach of their official website.

In the lead-up to the state election, around three weeks ago, the AfD in Brandenburg announced a hacking incident on their website. The site became inaccessible on a Thursday. As a representative confirmed, the issue was initially spotted on Tuesday evening. The site was under heavy assault from external sources. Since then, efforts have been made to reinstate the site.

As per reports, "the website was flooded with misleading requests." AfD state leader Rene Springer elaborated, "This appears to be an attack orchestrated from the shadows, not a mere amateur operation. It necessitates a substantial amount of technical and financial expertise. At this stage, we can merely guess who's responsible, but there are some intriguing theories emerging." He chose to keep additional information confidential.

The state election is scheduled to take place shortly, and this cyberattack on the AfD's website could potentially impact their online campaign. Addressing the media, Springer expressed concerns about the sophistication of the attack, suggesting a well-coordinated effort by unknown perpetrators.

