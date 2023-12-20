Finances - Brandenburg state parliament decides on emergency situation for 2024

The Brandenburg state parliament will decide today, Wednesday, whether to declare an extraordinary emergency situation for 2024 as well. The red-black-green government coalition cites the consequences of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine and high inflation as the reason for this.

The state parliament had already declared an emergency situation for this year and for 2024 in order to support families, municipalities and companies with an aid package of up to two billion euros. However, following the budget ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, the aid package is to be secured with the new declaration for 2024. The declaration of an emergency allows an exception to the debt brake, which is intended to largely rule out new government debt. The credit authorization for the coming year should then still amount to 1.06 billion euros.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place last Friday in the plenary session. However, the AfD parliamentary group pushed for a hearing of experts in the Finance Committee beforehand. Following the hearing in written form, the Finance Committee of the state parliament voted by a large majority on Monday in favor of a new declaration of emergency. The AfD parliamentary group voted against.

Appointment link

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de