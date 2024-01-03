Skip to content
Brandenburg SPD takes a cautious view of AfD ban debate

SPD leader Esken has spoken out in favor of a regular review of an AfD ban. Brandenburg's Secretary General Kolesnyk refers to the ongoing assessment of the party by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

View of the party logo at an AfD federal party conference.
Brandenburg's SPD General Secretary David Kolesnyk has expressed caution in the debate about banning the AfD. "With its ruling on the NPD ban proceedings, the Federal Constitutional Court has also determined that the party ban is the sharpest sword," Kolesnyk told the German Press Agency. "In this respect, it is important to regularly look at what measures can be taken in the interests of defensive democracy with regard to any anti-constitutional aspirations." The starting point is the assessment of the constitution protection and security authorities, which are at different stages.

SPD leader Saskia Esken considers a motion to ban the AfD to be an option. "Such a party ban is rightly subject to high hurdles. But I am convinced that we should keep examining it," Esken told the German Press Agency.

New state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September. The AfD is leading the polls in all three eastern states.

According to the Basic Law, a party can be banned if it actively campaigns against the free democratic basic order and has a certain chance of success. Brandenburg's left-wing parliamentary group leader Sebastian Walter called for the AfD to be banned at the end of November.

The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the AfD regional association as a suspected right-wing extremist organization in 2020. Last year, it classified the youth organization Junge Alternative in Brandenburg as a confirmed right-wing extremist movement. The AfD, on the other hand, considers itself to be based on the free democratic basic order.

"The prohibition of anti-constitutional parties and activities, regardless of their ideological origin, is quite clearly regulated following the decisions of the Federal Constitutional Court on the NPD," said the SPD General Secretary. "However, this also means that there is no blanket answer." In any case, the independent federal and state authorities for the protection of the constitution were doing their job first.

